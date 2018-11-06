

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon (SGLFF.PK) reported that its consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2018 attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 47.7 million euros, up sharply from 5.3 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.42 euros, compared to loss of 0.17 euros a year ago.



Group recurring EBIT increased by about 80 percent from the year-ago period to 59 million euros, including IFRS effects of about 15 million euros.



Sales revenue for the nine-month period grew 22.5 percent to 786.3 million euros from 642.1 million euros in the same period last year.



The company noted that nearly half of the Group sales increase in the period was driven by strong organic growth in market segments Mobility, Digitization, Chemicals and Industrial Applications.



The results for the latest period were impacted by high positive effects, particularly relating to the initial adoption of IFRS 15 and to the full consolidation of former joint ventures with BMW Group and Benteler.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, SGL Carbon has increased its outlook for sales revenue growth to approximately 15 percent. This corresponds to a revenue target in the amount of approximately 1 billion euros for fiscal year 2018.



Additionally, the company now expects net income to now increase to a mid double-digit million euros amount and therefore reach the upper end of the previous guidance range.



Earlier, the company forecast Group sales for the full year to increase by slightly more than 10 percent, and net result for the year to be in low-to-mid double digit million euro range.



Dr. Jürgen Köhler, CEO of SGL Carbon said, 'By focusing on the future topics Mobility, Energy and Digitization, we will continue our sustainable growth. We aim for sales revenues of 1.3 billion euros by 2022.'



