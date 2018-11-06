

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer price inflation accelerated in October after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 1.9 percent increase in September. Headline inflation was 2.1 percent in both July and August.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, accelerated to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in September. In July and August, the rate was 1.9 percent.



In October, prices increased 1.1 percent year-on-year for clothing, after a decline in the previous month. Prices of airline tickets also rose, contributing to inflation.



