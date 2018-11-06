

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for September. Orders are forecast to drop 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 2 percent rise in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 129.42 against the yen, 1.1458 against the franc, 0.8739 against the pound and 1.1411 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX