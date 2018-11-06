

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS (HUGSF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company declined 18% year-over-year to 66 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.96 euros compared to 1.16 euros. EBITDA before special items was down 12% compared to the prior year's level, amounting to 126 million euros.



In the third quarter, HUGO BOSS increased currency-adjusted sales by 1% to 710 million euros. The Group's own retail business in the third quarter increased by 3% on a comp store and currency-adjusted basis. At 38%, sales in the own online business again showed a strong double-digit increase. However, sales in the wholesale channel decreased slightly.



HUGO BOSS confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for full-year 2018. The company continues to expect an increase in Group sales in the low- to mid-single digit percentage range. EBITDA before special items is expected to develop within a range of down 2% and up 2% compared to the prior year. HUGO BOSS is anticipating a significant improvement in sales and earnings for the fourth quarter.



