AECI Limited - Presentation: Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited
PR Newswire
London, November 5
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")
PRESENTATION: MUCH ASPHALT PROPRIETARY LIMITED
AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation focused on Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited, a business in the Company's Chemicals strategic growth pillar, is being given today, Tuesday, 6 November 2018, in Johannesburg, to institutional shareholders and bondholders from 09:30 (SA time).
The same presentation will be available on AECI's website, at https://www.aeci.co.za/corporate-library-presentations.php, at or about 09:30 today.
Woodmead, Sandton
6 November 2018
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)