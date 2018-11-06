sprite-preloader
AECI Limited - Presentation: Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited

PR Newswire

London, November 5

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

PRESENTATION: MUCH ASPHALT PROPRIETARY LIMITED

AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation focused on Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited, a business in the Company's Chemicals strategic growth pillar, is being given today, Tuesday, 6 November 2018, in Johannesburg, to institutional shareholders and bondholders from 09:30 (SA time).

The same presentation will be available on AECI's website, at https://www.aeci.co.za/corporate-library-presentations.php, at or about 09:30 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

6 November 2018

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


