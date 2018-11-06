

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT Urban Development Corp. reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the six months ended September 30, 2018 was 11.81 billion yen, down 1.265 billion yen, or 9.7% from last year.



Operating income was 19.84 billion yen, down 7.8% from the prior year.



Operating revenue amounted to 71.92 billion yen, up 0.8% year-on-year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company projects profit attributable to owners of parent of 16.00 billion yen or 48.61 yen per basic share, and operating revenues of 167,500 million yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX