

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (RGU.L), an operator of co-work and workspace companies, issued its trading update for the period ended 30 September 2018.



IWG noted that in the three months ended 30 September 2018, revenue growth across all its open centres, excluding closed centres, increased 13.2 percent at constant currency.



For the total Group, including closed centres, third-quarter revenue increased to 637.9 million pounds from 585.7 million pounds in the same period last year, an increase of 10.2 percent at constant currency and representing a sixth quarterly sequential improvement in the rate of growth.



This improvement was reasonably broad-based including good performances in the U.S., EMEA and Asia Pacific. However, the UK remained disappointing but actions to improve the business are firmly in place, according to the company.



IWG's mature business revenue for the quarter increased 3.9 percent at constant currency to 565.1 million pounds from 549.8 million pounds in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, IWG said its forward order book has strengthened and it expects to continue to see the benefit of this in the fourth quarter. In addition, the company remains confident in the structural, long-term growth of the flexible workspace market and expects to continue to strengthen its position.



The company's board continues to explore a range of potential strategic opportunities to deliver increased value and returns for shareholders.



The Board also remains confident that the Group will deliver a full-year result in line with management's expectations.



