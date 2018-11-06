

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) said that it appointed Simon Thomas as Chief Finance Officer. Simon will join the Board and start as Chief Finance Officer on the 3rd December 2018.



Andrew Fisher, the current Finance Director will step down from the Provident Financial plc Board when Simon takes up his appointment, but will remain employed by the company for three months to provide an orderly handover.



Simon Thomas was previously Group Chief Financial Officer of Just Group plc, a FTSE 250 financial services company.



