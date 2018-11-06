

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit releases Italy's composite PMI data. Final PMI results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI is due.



Ahead of these reports, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the greenback and the franc, it fell against the pound and the yen.



The euro was worth 129.30 against the yen, 1.1464 against the franc, 0.8730 against the pound and 1.1413 against the greenback at 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX