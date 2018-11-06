The reseller relationship furthers PCI Pal's rapid global expansion

PCI Pal, a secure payments provider to contact centres, has signed its first South African reseller contract with telecommunications and customer engagement solutions company, Ninzi-Connect. The deal will allow Ninzi-Connect to sell PCI Pal's suite of contact centre card payment security solutions to customers across the continent, ensuring PCI DSS compliance, reducing the risk of security breaches, and future-proofing their operations in anticipation of future data protection legislation.

The addition of PCI Pal's cloud-based, secure payments solutions will significantly strengthen Ninzi-Connect's existing portfolio of analytics, quality management and automation tools, and will allow the business to future-proof its customers' contact centre operations in line with South Africa's compliance legislations including the POPI Act. For Ninzi-Connect customers, this will ensure their regulatory compliance while reducing their exposure to potential security breaches by descoping sensitive data from customer calls, eliminating the need to record or store information.

Security has dominated the headlines in South Africa recently, with a significant number of high-profile breaches affecting a large number of consumers and thrusting fraud into the spotlight. With incidents spanning several market sectors, the result is that many consumers are uncomfortable sharing personal or payment details over the phone.

Ken Ellwood, Business Development Manager, Ninzi-Connect explains: "This sensitivity on the part of consumers, as well as wanting to ensure our customer base is able to future-proof against regulatory requirements, served as the impetus to review our PCI DSS compliance solutions.

"Having compared a number of potential partners, we felt that PCI Pal's cloud-based and payment-agnostic solution was a superior fit for our needs. Additionally, the team was very responsive and able to work with us to ensure a seamless process," Ellwood continued.

Tony Smith, Sales Director, EMEA, PCI Pal, comments: "This first channel partner for PCI Pal in South Africa will allow us to offer our services to the country's enterprise business space, many of whom are major organisations with large contact centre operations. Ninzi-Connect are a well know, established brand in the market with customers including the region's three largest banks. PCI Pal will deliver services through its globally accessible AWS environment without the need for costly hardware or physical data centre locations."

PCI Pal is a specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments. PCI Pal's globally accessible cloud platform empowers organisations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other relevant data security rules and regulations.

With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal's cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments is simple and light-touch, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

With extensive operations and technical experience of the contact center sector, PCI Pal is uniquely qualified to deliver operationally efficient cloud-based payment security solutions to organisations operating on a global scale.

PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter @PCIPAL.

