sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,85 Euro		-0,15
-1,15 %
WKN: 922985 ISIN: AT0000785407 Ticker-Symbol: FAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
FABASOFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FABASOFT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,86
13,09
10:07
12,85
13,10
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FABASOFT AG
FABASOFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FABASOFT AG12,85-1,15 %