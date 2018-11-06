Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Fabasoft, a leading provider of cloud services, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Niche Players quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, which was published by Karen Hobert, Senior Director Analyst by Gartner, et al, on 25th of October 2018.

"We believe our position in Gartner's Niche Players quadrant for content platform services shows that Fabasoft has proven itself as a digitalisation platform with the Fabasoft Cloud," says Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Austria GmbH. "We are proud of this acknowledgement, which we believe is due to the range of customer solutions we offer in the Fabasoft Cloud with fast ROI and exceptional innovative potential. Companies are increasingly interested in covering several of their use cases with one cloud-based solution, and in modifying it themselves. With our Fabasoft Cloud they get exactly this service and more."

Fabasoft is one of the leading European software product companies and cloud service providers for the digital control of documents as well as electronic document, process and records management. For three decades now, numerous well-known private enterprises and public sector organisations have benefited from Fabasoft's innovation and experience in boundless digital records management. The Fabasoft Cloud allows companies to design their business processes, exchange business data with external partners and expand their digital organisation in a secure and agile way. Ready-to-use solutions and easily scalable applications enable organisations to focus on their customers again, thus successfully driving the digital transformation forward. Data is stored exclusively in European data centres with a high focus on security, sustainability and energy efficiency.

About Fabasoft

