Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, today announced that its Ceridian Europe operations were recognized as the leader in "Well-being and Employee Engagement" at the CIPP (Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals) Annual Excellence Awards held recently in the UK.

The CIPP Awards acknowledge exceptional individuals, teams, and organisations in the payroll and pensions industry and the important role they play in the UK economy.

"We are delighted to win this award and are especially proud to be recognized as a leader by the industry," said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe. "At Ceridian, we strive to provide our people with wellness programs that enhance their work and personal lives. Investing in employee wellness pays off greatly as it contributes to our positive workplace culture, fosters innovation, and boosts productivity. We believe that if we have happy and highly engaged employees, we will have happy and highly engaged customers."

Ceridian Europe exemplified a strong commitment to employee wellness during a time of corporate change: a growing team, rapid product development, and an office relocation. Sustaining a flexible and innovative workplace culture in the face of change was cited by CIPP as the main reason Ceridian won this highly coveted and prestigious award.

"Congratulations to Ceridian on the achievement of this award," said Ken Pullar FCIPP, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP). "The judges commented that Ceridian's health and well-being strategy was linked to the overall strategy and success of the organisation and that they had taken a really proactive approach to well-being, something that is increasingly important in today's society."

Earlier this year, Ceridian announced the launch of its comprehensive and modern cloud human capital management platform, Dayforce, to the UK market. Dayforce customers operating in the region are supported by a dedicated team in Glasgow, where Ceridian's European office is based. To learn more about Dayforce, visit: www.ceridian.com/uk.

About CIPP

The Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) is the Chartered association for payroll, pensions and reward professionals in the UK. With more than 10,000* individuals benefitting from the CIPP's membership and education services, the Institute is dedicated to raising the profile of payroll in businesses across the UK and internationally.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005109/en/

Contacts:

Ceridian

Teri Murphy, 647-417-2117

teri.murphy@ceridian.com