Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in compliance, investigations, and security consulting is pleased to announce that Simon Ellis has joined the company as Regional Director, EMEA. Mr. Ellis will work with the company's leadership to maximise opportunities in the rapidly-growing global market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Simon and are confident that his expertise will be a valuable addition to our EMEA team," said Julie Myers Wood, CEO at Guidepost Solutions. "Guidepost Solutions is making great strides in expanding the scope and reach of our capabilities and the addition of Simon allows us to continue to provide services that transcend physical boundaries with globally integrated and personalized solutions."

Ellis's professional background includes more than 25 years of experience in the security and procurement sector and in managing and developing business in complex environments, such as the Middle East, Russia, South East Asia, and Africa. He has held several senior management positions for global organizations in more than five countries, including the world's oldest consulting and investigations company based in the Middle East.

"The company's reputation precedes itself and I'm looking forward to working with industry experts who are as dedicated as I am to providing positive outcomes for clients. My experience in a wide variety of key security areas, in both the public and private sectors, provides me with a unique perspective in today's interconnected world and I look forward to bringing my knowledge to this role," said Ellis.

Prior to joining Guidepost Solutions, Ellis established his own security and investigations consulting firm operating throughout Europe, the Middle East, North, and Sub-Saharan Africa. His clients included Fortune 100 companies whom he worked closely with in their fight to reduce counterfeit activities throughout the region as well as provide them with investigative capabilities and security consultancy.

