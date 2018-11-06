Datacenter People, a worldwide recruitment firm in the datacenter industry, today announces that it will expand its practice to include recruitment in the cloud services division This expansion is a direct result of the accelerated growth cloud services is currently experiencing in the datacenter industry.

The rapid growth of cloud services has been predicted by many industry experts. In a report titled "Software Infrastructure Global Viewpoint," research indicates that cloud traffic will account for 83 percent of total datacenter traffic by 2019. Cloud traffic is a subdivision of datacenter traffic and is generated by cloud services available through the internet from virtualized cloud datacenters.

Digital disruption, including Mobility, IoT, AI and other emerging solutions, are pushing organizations to think and behave differently. The rise of Software Defined Networking (SDN) tools will increase network interconnection and digital transformation, both in the enterprise and datacenter environments. Datacenter People has noticed a change in the requirements to identify datacenter talent in these areas for clients and companies, including global requests for datacenter professionals. To support the expansion and new requirements for talent, Datacenter People announced in May 2018 the formation of Portman Partners, an Executive Search Subsidiary. The recently formed company will focus its efforts on recruiting C-level leadership and senior executive roles within the datacenter and cloud industries. Portman Partners has recently relocated to Devonshire Square in London, United Kingdom.

For more information about Datacenter People and its worldwide, datacenter recruitment services, visit http://datacenterpeople.org/ or email at info@datacenterpeople.org. For more information on Portman Partners, visit www.portmanpartners.com or email at enquiries@portmanpartners.com.

About Datacenter People

Founded in 2010, Datacenter People is the number one recruitment firm to the data center industry worldwide. An executive search subsidiary, Portman Partners was launched in 2018 to focus on C-Suite searches in the Data Center and Cloud Industries. The Group has offices in London, Singapore, Dublin and Tampa, Florida and specializes in locating and recruiting the best qualified professionals for both interim and permanent roles in the data center industry. To find out more about Datacenter People, go to www.dcpsearch.com, www.portmanpartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

