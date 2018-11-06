Coveo Expands Its Presence in Europe

Global leader in AI-powered search and recommendations announces opening of UK office in Chiswick Park, London

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in AI-powered search and recommendations, Coveo , has just announced the launch of its UK office in Chiswick Park, West London. This is a significant milestone for Coveo highlighting its expansion and commitment to the European market and to its customers and partner ecosystem.

To date, Coveo has seen considerable expansion in Europe, attracting customers like Baillie Gifford, Danske Bank, Unit4 and others. Those companies are focused on driving revenue conversions, improving customer service intelligence, and making employees more proficient, through delivering more relevant information to prospects, customers and employees alike. For the second year, Coveo has been positioned as the highest for execution and furthest for innovation in the leaders quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines . Coveo helps European organisations embrace AI and machine learning to become more relevant at every interaction, which is central to digital transformation success. The company also has technology alliances with Salesforce, Sitecore and Microsoft, to bring Ai-powered insights into their applications.

Louis Tetu, Coveo Chairman and CEO commented, "As a rapidly growing organisation, we are committed to investing in high-growth markets. Our strategic decision to expand and establish a presence in London is testament to the incredible opportunity the UK and European markets have to offer. We have a strong local team, with marketing, sales, support and strategic partnership expertise. This core team is directly connected to Coveo headquarters in Canada to ensure seamless customer and partner success."

Coveo chose Chiswick Park for its newest location with both current and future employees in mind. Chiswick has strong ties to London's culture, which remains a common theme among all of Coveo's offices across the globe. The Park fosters a great work-life balance, has many nearby facilities that contribute to overall wellness, and benefits from being on the doorstep of Chiswick High Street's boutique style shops and restaurants. The office is conveniently located in the heart of West London and only 30 minutes from the city centre.

Heather MacDonald of Coveo played an instrumental role in launching the UK office and says, "I'm thrilled to see the rate at which Coveo is expanding and am proud to be growing our roots in London. There is a hunger in the European market to embrace AI and an untapped potential among many companies that we are eager to explore. The ability to harness AI-powered search and recommendations to drive relevance at scale across business digital interactions is one of the most exciting opportunities of the digital age. We are confident that having a presence in the UK will help us empower European organisations to become leaders in their space."

About Coveo

Make business personal.

Coveo uses AI technologies and intelligent search to personalise every digital experience for customers, partners, dealers, and employees. Coveo combines unified content, unified interactions behavioural data and machine learning to deliver relevant information and recommendations across every business interaction, making websites, ecommerce, contact centres and intranets efficient, effortless, content-rich, thus boosting conversion. Coveo is also embedded in many leading business applications from vendors including Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Sitecore, Xero and more. Coveo partners with the world's largest enterprise technology players and has more than 1,500 activations in mid-to-large sized global organisations across multiple industries.

For more information, visit www.coveo.com and follow our blog , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube accounts.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Contact: Samantha Demers, sdemers@coveo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780043/Coveo_Logo.jpg