

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK, 7211) reported Tuesday that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the half year rose 3.5 percent to 51.9 billion yen from last year's 48.4 billion yen.



Operating profit grew 12.7 percent to 56.9 billion yen from 44.2 billion yen a year ago. Operating margin was 4.9 percent.



Net sales for the first half surged to 1.169 trillion yen, from 947.7 billion yen last year. Global sales volume for the half year increased 19 percent to 594,000 units.



The Group reaffirmed its fiscal 2018 forecast. It still expects net income attributable to owners of the parent of 110 billion yen, on net sales of 2.4 trillion yen.



In addition, Mitsubishi Motors said its Board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 10 yen per share as announced at the beginning of the fiscal year.



