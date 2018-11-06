Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the American University of Beirut as the EMEA region winner of the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research. The award was created througha unique collaboration with SSRN and Elsevier to honor emerging business schools. Together, WRDS and SSRN elevate the visibility, impact and credibility of an institution's research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005008/en/

L to R: Victoria Kent, Dr. Steve Harvey (Photo: Business Wire)

The award was presented to Dr. Steve Harvey during the AACSB EMEA Conference in Paris.

"I am very pleased to present the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to the American University of Beirut," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "Supporting and advancing research is at the heart of what we do at WRDS, and it is wonderful to be able to honor the American University of Beirut for its commitment to growth and innovation in academic research."

"We are thrilled with this recognition as a school committed to high-quality research with reach and impact," said Dr. Steve Harvey, Dean of Suliman S. Olayan School of Business. "It will serve to energize us even more to continue our focus on bringing actionable knowledge to the fore."

Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, added: "Congratulations to the American University of Beirut for this achievement. SSRN is excited to continue to partner with WRDS and provide greater visibility to business schools, like American University of Beirut through this innovation award and the WRDS Research Paper Series on SSRN."

Three universities are selected annually from across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Learn more about the award >

About WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform to global institutions enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 350 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, R and more. Our rigorous data review and validation give users the confidence to tailor research and create a wide range of reliable data models. WRDS unique array of Services offer access to a suite of analytics developed by our doctoral-level research team, tutorials, research support, and Classroom by WRDS -- a teaching and learning toolkit designed to introduce business concepts in the classroom. The WRDS Experience is more than just a data platform.

WRDS is a leader in impactful research. Through a partnership with SSRN, WRDS is elevating the visibility of universities and researchers working across an array of fields. The WRDS Research Paper Series is a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work. In addition, the two organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award to honor emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.

An award-winning data research platform for 50,000+ commercial, academic, and government users in 35+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management, innovative tools, analytics, and research services all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 96,000 graduates.

About SSRN

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 330,600 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of specialized research networks. Each of SSRN's networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with other subscribers and authors concerning their own and other's research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries.

About ELSEVIER

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. www.elsevier.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005008/en/

Contacts:

Wharton Research Data Services

Robin Nussbaum Gold

wrds@wharton.upenn.edu