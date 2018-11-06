Healthcare Information Systems Market Worth $169.2 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global healthcare information systems market size is expected to reach USD 169.2billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by increase in adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare facilities. Growing usage of digital healthcare infrastructure, which helps in collecting and managing information generated by hospitals, clinics, and institutes, has enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of their services. Furthermore, increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and rising demand for cloud-based systems are expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Potential opportunities of IT in healthcare in applications such as reducing operating costs incurred while record keeping and meeting regulatory standards for privacy, as well as efficient hospital workflow management, are among other factors driving uptake. Furthermore, it is expected that these systems will, in the long run, save money and allow organizations to earn significant profits.

Growing demand for radiology information systems in diagnostic procedures has propelled the healthcare information systems market. The sophisticated database system allows medical professionals to track massive image files produced during the course of diagnosis and treatment.

Healthcare Information Systems Market Analysis Report By Application, By Deployment (Web-based, Cloud-based), By Component, By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In 2016, hospital information system held the largest share by application owing to increase in adoption in hospitals for improving operational efficiency

By deployment, cloud-based systems are expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Utilization of cloud-based technology has increased due to various security breaches in on-premise and web-based deployment solutions

On the basis of component, services held the largest share in 2016. With advancements in software and hardware, the demand for these services is expected to increase

In 2016, hospitals emerged as the largest end-use segment. The shift in trend from volume-based care to value-based care is leading to increase in demand for information systems in hospitals

North America was a major contributor to the healthcare information systems market in 2016

was a major contributor to the healthcare information systems market in 2016 Key players in this space include McKesson Corporation; Cerner Corporation; Athenahealth, Inc.; Allscripts; Medidata Solutions Inc.; GE Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers; and NextGen Healthcare.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare information systems market on the basis of application, deployment, component, end use, and region:

Healthcare Information Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospital Information Systems Electronic health record Electronic medical record Real-time healthcare Patient engagement solution Population health management Pharmacy Information Systems Prescription management Automated dispensing systems Inventory management Others Radiology information systems Monitoring analysis software Picture archiving and communication system Laboratory Information Systems Revenue Cycle Management Medical Imaging Information System

Healthcare Information Systems Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Web-based On-premise Cloud base

Healthcare Information Systems Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hardware Software and systems Services

Healthcare Information Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Diagnostic centers Academic and research institutes

Healthcare Information Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Sweden Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Singapore Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



