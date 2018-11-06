

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is lower on Tuesday, as investors largely refrain from making significant moves ahead of some key politial and economic events, like the midterm elections in the U.S., and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy review.



However, the downside is limited thanks to data showing an unexpected increase in Germany's factory orders in September.



According to the preliminary data released by the Federal Statistical Office, Germany's factory orders grew for a second straight month in September, defying expectations for a fall. Manufacturing new orders rose a price, calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.3% month-on-month in September, following a 2.5% growth in August, which was revised from 2%. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent decline.



Domestic orders increased 2.8% from the previous month, while foreign bookings fell 1.4%, the data showed. On year-on-year basis, factory orders fell 2.2% in September after a 1.8% slump in August, which was revised from 2.1%. Economists were looking for a 2.8% decrease.



The benchmark DAX is down 13.40 points or 0.13%, at 11,481.56. On Monday, the index ended lower by 0.21%,



E.ON. is trading lower by about 3%. Adidas, Infineon, RWE, Merck, BMW and Siemens are declining by 0.4 to 1%.



Among the gainers, Deutsche Post is rising 2.3% and Wirecard is moving up 2.15%. Covestro, Volkswagen, Thyssenkrupp, Bayer and Deutsche Boerse are up 0.4 to 1.2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX