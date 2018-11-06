

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for September. Producer price inflation is seen at 4.3 percent versus 4.2 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro recovered against the pound, it retreated from its early highs against the rest of major opponents.



The euro was worth 129.14 against the yen, 1.1461 against the franc, 0.8735 against the pound and 1.1408 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



