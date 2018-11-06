Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Orchard Therapeutics plc ("Orchard") as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme. Orchard's ADRs trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ORTX." Each ADR represents one ordinary share of Orchard."

"We are pleased to have been selected by Orchard as depositary bank for its Nasdaq listed ADR programme," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. "We look forward to supporting the expansion of Orchard's investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network."

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics is a fully integrated commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through innovative gene therapies. Orchard's advanced portfolio of autologous ex vivo gene therapies targets serious and life-threatening rare diseases, initially primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders and hemoglobinopathies.

