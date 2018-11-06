Organic Personal Care Product Market Worth USD 27.08 Billion By 2024: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global organic personal care product market to reach USD 27.08 billion by 2024. The personal care market is driven by a rise in awareness and benefits associated with personal care products. Improved standard of living coupled with rising disposable income of middle-class population in emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China is anticipated to drive growth of this market.

Skincare segment holds the larger revenue share of the market, followed by other segments such as hair care and oral care. The market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period with an increasing inclination of consumers towards organic products. Over the coming years, increasing penetration of these products coupled with product availability and the strengthening of distribution channels is expected to benefit the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Organic Personal Care Products Market Size And Forecast By Product (Skincare, Hair Care, Oral Care, And Others), Distribution Channel (Online And Offline Channel) And Trend Analysis 2014 - 2024" at:https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/organic-personal-care-products-market

Personal care products market is observing a standard shift from petrochemicals derived ingredients to organic personal care products. The market is mostly driven by growing health awareness about the health hazards associated with the use of synthetic personal care products, which consists of chemicals such as parabens, petroleum-based chemicals, phthalates, and aluminum salts. Strengthening of distribution channels and new product launches emerging economies is expected to generate growth in the market.

North America commands the highest share in the organic personal care product market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to witness relative fast growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of personal care products in countries such as China and India.

Browse relatedreports by Hexa Research:

Haircare Market - Global Hair Care Market is expected to grow in the upcoming years as the product categories, such as shampoos and conditioners continue to gain grounds in light of product availability, increasing discretionary spending, and product awareness among the consumers.



Global Hair Care Market is expected to grow in the upcoming years as the product categories, such as shampoos and conditioners continue to gain grounds in light of product availability, increasing discretionary spending, and product awareness among the consumers. Hair Brush Market - Hair brush market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period on account of rising health and hygiene awareness worldwide. Increased disposable incomes have led to increase in consumers' willingness to spend on grooming and styling, which is expected to have a positive impact on demand.



Hair brush market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period on account of rising health and hygiene awareness worldwide. Increased disposable incomes have led to increase in consumers' willingness to spend on grooming and styling, which is expected to have a positive impact on demand. Surfactants Market - The global surfactants market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years. Surfactants are popularly employed in the manufacturing of personal care products, which include laundry detergents, soaps, facial cleansers, and shower gels.



Hexa Research has segmented the global halal market based on product and region:

Segmentation by product, 2014 - 2024 (USD Billion)

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Oral Care

• Others

Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2024 (USD Billion)

• North America

• US

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Southern and Central America

• Brazil

• Middle East and Africa

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/