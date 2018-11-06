The share capital of the following share will be reduced in Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 7 November 2018. ISIN DK0010221803 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: IC Group ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 17,090,858 shares (DKK 170,908,580) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,897,551 shares (DKK 18,975,510) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 15,193,307 shares ( DKK 151,933,070) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IC ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3282 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=698302