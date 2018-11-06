Nasdaq Riga decided on November 6, 2018 to apply observation status to AS "Brivais vilnis" (BRV1R, ISIN LV0000100824). Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares takeover has been announced or the public announcement about the intention to execute such offer has been made. AS "Brivais vilnis" on November 6, 2018 informed that its shareholder SIA "Musu Investiciju Fonds" has informed that it reached the threshold determined by 66th paragraph, 4th part, 1st point of Financial instrument market law, concerning mandatory takeover offer. Currently SIA "Musu Investiciju Fonds" is in the process of preparing mandatory shares takeover offer. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.