Europe's leading automotive pricing experts have launched a cutting-edge new platform that combines best-in-class valuation data with expert commentary to provide accurate analysis of automotive market performance across segments, fuel types and brands in every major European market.

Autovista Group the leader in pan-European automotive pricing is revolutionising strategic vehicle lifecycle management and fleet planning with the launch of Residual Value Intelligence, a new subscription service that offers customers an in-depth and highly accurate view of pricing and residual values across the European automotive market.

"Residual Value Intelligence is the first service to offeraggregated analysis of the largest 5 European national markets in 14 segments, 7 fuel types and across 38 automotive brands," says Sarah Walkley, Chief Research Officer at Autovista Group.

"It has the potential to transform customer workflow by allowing teams of RV Managers, Fleet Managers and Leasing Risk Managers, as well as C-level Executives at OEMs and leasing companies to instantly evaluate historical trends and shape future strategy on the basis of market leading, accurate data and reliable analysis."

"Our experts put significant fluctuations in any of the major market indicators into context, so that customers can quickly understand the underlying reasons," adds Sarah.

At the touch of a button, subscribers will be able to:

Identify fluctuations in RVs by segment and fuel type helping them to track and anticipate commercial opportunities, as well as risks to their fleet mix or model portfolio

Assess how to change the model mix, as emissions regulation and increased electrification shape market demand

Benchmark their competitive position, tracking shifts in their own and direct competitors' RV performance and share of the used car market allowing them to enhance their competitive advantage

Compare brand performance with wider market conditions, allowing them to spot areas of over- or underperformance and take timely action to profit from the opportunity or address areas of weakness

Understand the impact of Government's clean air policies and diesel driving bans on their RVs

Evaluate the impact of planned strategic moves and new model launches, allowing them to build more robust business cases.

The platform offers a visual experience utilising Tableau and gives users the ability to interrogate trends using data dashboards to track performance across countries as well as by segment, fuel type and brands. It allows users to see all the key data at a glance on each dashboard as well as download graphs to include in presentations or share with colleagues.

Built on Autovista Group's highly-regarded pricing and specification datasets, Residual Value Intelligence ensures that the company's customers will benefit from trusted valuations based on transparent methodology, trend analysis using a robust segmentation structure, and reliable fully-weighted averages which facilitate useful cross-border comparisons.

"Residual Value Intelligence tracks all the key performance indicators to provide users with a deeper insight into the numbers," says Magnus Lövsund, Director of Valuation and Insights at Autovista Group. "It allows them to monitor current values across trade and retail, review different scenarios to improve strategic planning and provides 16 age/distance scenarios as standard."

Autovista Group is launching its new Residual Value Intelligence platform across Europe's Big 5 markets of Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK, covering 14 segments, 7 fuel types and 38 brands.

"The launch of Residual Value Intelligence provides our customers with a game-changing new service that enables them to monitor the industry-changing trends playing out across Europe's used car markets in real time safe in the knowledge that they are utilising the most accurate numbers in the industry and ensuring that they manage risk effectively while maximising their revenues and profits," adds Magnus.

