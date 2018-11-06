Designing Digitally, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Gamification of Learning Vendor in the World by Training Industry for the Fifth Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / Designing Digitally, Inc., a full-service Serious Games and Gamified eLearning training development company for some of the largest brands in the world, was awarded TrainingIndustry.com's 2018 Top 20 Gamification of Learning Vendor. This is the 5th year Designing Digitally, Inc. has been selected for this prestigious company list from Training Industry and Training Industry Magazine.

"The companies selected for the Top 20 Gamification List lead the way in engaging learners through innovative techniques, virtual reality, augmented reality, virtual worlds and simulations," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These capabilities benefit organizations, as more engaged and attentive learners result in better employee retention and performance." "On behalf of everyone at Designing Digitally, Inc., we are honored to be selected for this award for the 5th year in a row. Our focus on making educational, engaging, and entertaining learning through the use of custom Serious Games and Gamification has provided significant results for our clients. It's fantastic to have the hard work, dedication, and results recognized in the corporate training realm," said Andrew Hughes, President of Designing Digitally, Inc.

About Designing Digitally, Inc.

Designing Digitally, Inc. is an award-winning custom Serious Games, Simulations, eLearning, and Gamification development firm focused on being a catalyst for behavior changes within a corporate environment. Designing Digitally, Inc. develops custom learning solutions that are tailored to specific company needs for large corporations and government agencies all over the world.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles and best practices within the training industry and publishes reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function, and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services.

CONTACT:

Andrew Hughes

513-698-8142

SOURCE: Designing Digitally, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527011/Designing-Digitally-Inc-Named-a-2018-Top-Gamification-of-Learning-Vendor-in-the-World-by-Training-Industry-for-the-Fifth-Consecutive-Year