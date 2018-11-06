

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares are edging lower on Tuesday, with investors making cautious moves, after a survey report from Sentix showed Eurozone's investor sentiment to have eroded for a third straight month in November.



Worries about global economy due to the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, caution ahead of the Fed's monetary policy and U.S. midterm elections, are also contributing to the weakness in the market.



The benchmark CAC 40 is down 19.16 points, or 0.37%, at 5,082.23. On Monday, the index ended down by 0.02%.



Valeo is declining 3.7%. Atos is down 2.3% and Vinci is down 1.4%. Carefour is edging down by 1.1%, while Boyugues, Sanofi and Renault are down 0.4 to 0.7%.



Sodexo, L'Oreal, Airbus Group, Publicis Groupe, Kering and Peugeot are up with modest gains.



The survey data from Sentix revealed that the investor confidence indicator dropped to 8.8 from 11.4 in October. The latest reading, which matched economists' expectations, was the lowest since October 2016.



'The problem areas in Europe and the global economy remain largely the same, which does not make it any better,' the think tank said. 'Germany's weakness is also weighing on the Euroland economy.'



The current situation index fell to 29.3, which was the lowest since April 2017, from 33 in the previous month. This was also the third decline in a row. The expectations measure dropped to -9.8 in November from -8.3 in October.



The investor confidence index for Germany fell to 15.6 in November, which was the lowest since February 2016, from 20 in October.



Globally, Latin America was in focus as the election of the new Brazilian president nourishes hope for an end to the recessionary phase, Sentix said.



Meanwhile, French PMI Composite Index came in at 54.1 for October, up slightly from previous month's reading of 54.



