

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's producer price inflation accelerated for a fifth straight month in September, preliminary data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices grew 4.5 percent year-on-year following a 4.3 percent increase in August, which was revised from 4.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 4.3 percent rise.



Energy sector registered a 12.7 percent increase in producer prices, followed by intermediate goods with a 2.8 percent gain. Capital goods and durable consumer goods prices rose 1.1 percent each.



Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods prices registered a 0.1 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in September after a 0.4 percent gain in August, which was revised from 0.3 percent. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.



