

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $594.65 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $388.32 million, or $3.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $675.49 million or $5.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $1.66 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $675.49 Mln. vs. $470.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.87 vs. $3.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.13 -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



