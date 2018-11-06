Veeva CRM empowers field teams with the information they need for greater productivity

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Menarini, an Italian-based biopharmaceutical company, selected Veeva CRM to improve commercial execution throughout its over-the-counter (OTC) business. Veeva CRM will provide Menarini field teams with real-time customer insights to drive more effective and efficient engagement with pharmacies.

"We wanted to standardize on a single CRM solution that could scale and support Menarini's rapid growth," said Maurizio Luongo, corporate OTC business director at Menarini. "Moving to Veeva CRM will help us better coordinate field activities as the company expands into new markets."

Veeva CRM's order management capabilities enable sales reps to create and price orders directly from the pharmacy. Customer insights are delivered at the point of sale based on interactions, orders, and product visibility to drive effective negotiation. Menarini's field reps can enter orders in minutes rather than hours, improving efficiency and sales productivity.

"There has been significant momentum in Italy as more life sciences organizations adopt cloud technology to optimize field engagement," said Jan van den Burg, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. "We're proud to partner with Menarini to help enhance their commercial operations and support the company's future growth."

