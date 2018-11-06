Morrow Sodali announced today that Andrea Bischoff, Mandy Offel and Petra Becker have joined the firm to open a new branch in Frankfurt, Germany. The German team, representing Morrow Sodali in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, will provide corporate clients and boards of directors with comprehensive services and strategic advice relating to corporate governance, ESG, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism, mergers, shareholder engagement and communications.

Ms. Bischoff, who will lead the Morrow Sodali German team, said: "I am excited to bring to the German market the strategic expertise, analytical capabilities and transactional services available through Morrow Sodali's global network. This alliance will greatly expand the value proposition we can offer to corporate clients."

Ms. Bischoff, who formerly worked with the firm of DF King, brings more than 20 years experience in shareholder transactions and communications. During her career she has advised on several hundred AGM, EGM and M&A projects, helping issuers understand, engage and communicate with shareholders and the investor community.

Alvise Recchi, CEO of Morrow Sodali, said: "We are delighted to bring such an experienced team into the Morrow Sodali family. Andrea, Mandy and Petra are the leading experts in their region. They will enable us to expand our services in this important market and maintain the high quality of advice and service that our clients demand."

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is the leading global consultancy providing comprehensive governance and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. We provide companies and their board of directors with strategic advice and services in corporate governance, capital markets intelligence, shareholder communication and engagement, proxy solicitation, activism and mergers and acquisitions.

With headquarters in New York and London and local offices and partners in eleven countries, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations.

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com

