Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Results and Hold Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 6, 2018 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV: BUS) (OTC PINK: GWTNF) ('Grande West' or the 'Company'), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, announced today that 2018 third quarter financial results will be released after market hours on Thursday, November 15, 2018 and hold a conference call on Friday, November 16, 2018.

A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held at 11:00 AM EST. The call-in number is (877) 407-0782 or (201) 689-8567 and can be accessed by entering passcode 40903. A webcast is available at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/40903. A replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call at http://grandewest.com/index.php/investors/media.

For further information please contact:



Grande West Transportation Inc.



John LaGourgue

Ph: 604-607-4000

jlagourgue@grandewest.com

www.grandewest.com

SOURCE: Grande West Transportation Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527212/Grande-West-to-Announce-2018-Third-Quarter-Results-and-Hold-Conference-Call