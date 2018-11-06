Luxoft Holding, Inc: Luxoft Reveals Vision of Blockchain Empowered Mobility Services at BMW Group IT Fair

Blockchain enables a seamless charging experience for shared electric vehicles

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / At this year's BMW Group IT Fair in Munich, Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT) revealed how carmakers can enable a seamless charging experience for shared electric vehicles by using blockchain.

"Carmakers are intertwining electric vehicles with car-sharing services. However, electric cars are not well-suited to sharing as they need to be constantly charged. This means someone may rent an electric car that is low on battery, as it was left uncharged by the previous driver," said Vasiliy Suvorov, Chief Technology Officer at Luxoft. "We've created a blockchain-based design that leverages a combination of verifiable credentials, distributed identities and business ready distributed ledgers to solve this very complex problem for carmakers."

Luxoft has built a proof-of-concept that combines Corda and the Sovrin Network to demonstrate how the technology will work by connecting members of the electric car-sharing ecosystem. This combination of blockchain ledgers means entities within the ecosystem only need to share information that's needed to confirm a rental agreement and monitor a car's battery, within a secure network that's suitable for large-scale business processes.

This combination of distributed ledgers manages identity and business transactions, which integrates the multiple players and processes that interact with electric car-sharing services into a single ecosystem. Everyone from the car owner, mobility provider and charge ports are connected so a mobility provider knows how much charge is needed for the electric vehicles in its fleet and can sanction a transaction at the nearest electric port so its cars can be easily charged.

For more information on this use-case, please contact Luxoft at Press@Luxoft.com for a video of Vasiliy Suvorv's speech at the BMW Group IT Fair.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,700 staff across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

