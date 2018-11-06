Biotech Flow Pharma, Inc. Announces Pamela Steele, M.D., M.P.H., Joining Board of Directors

Dr. Pamela Steele is a practicing physician with the Washington DC VA Medical Center. She brings her experience in clinical trials, healthcare administration and public policy to the Flow Pharma Board of Directors

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2018 / Flow Pharma, Inc. a San Francisco Bay Area-based biotechnology company with its FlowVax peptide vaccine platform technology, announces that Dr. Pamela Steele has just joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Steele is a graduate of Yale College (BS Biology cum laude), Stanford Medical School (MD) and Columbia School of Public Health (MPH). She did her Internal Medicine Residency at Stanford and Cardiology Fellowship at New York University/Bellevue Hospital Center. She is a Fellow and former Governor of the American College of Cardiology. During her career with the Department of Veteran's Affairs, she served as Chief, Cardiovascular Diseases for the VA nationally at VA Central Office and continues as Chief, Cardiac Devices, while also providing direct patient care in heart failure and clinical cardiology at the Washington DC VA Medical Center. She is an active clinician with a long interest in global public health and tertiary healthcare delivery.

During her career in Washington she has served on many federal task forces related to medicine, heart failure, and transplantation, working with agencies including Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; the National Institutes of Health, National Heart Lung and Blood Advisory Committee; Healthy People 2000; the Food and Drug Administration and the 1993 White House Health Care Reform Working Group. She has extensive experience running major tertiary clinical programs for the VA including organ transplantation during the 1990's. She has been a Principal Investigator (PI) or co-PI on a number of clinical trials in Cardiology and Medicine.

"I've followed the Flow Pharma story very closely for some time and am excited to see how the FlowVax therapeutic cancer vaccine, which Flow Pharma is currently developing, could be used to treat patient populations who may have been underrepresented in previous trials for currently available cancer treatments. In the United States currently, cervical and breast cancer rates are highest among African American women. Triple-negative breast cancer, present in women who lack markers for the three most effective currently available forms of treatment, is also highest in African American and Hispanic women. Flow Pharma's novel approach involves gene sequencing to customize therapy for each patient. This moves drug development away from "one size fits all" and into a new era where state-of-the-art biotechnology could be used to treat all patient populations. It is a new approach, using a high science platform, big data and a new delivery system, which Flow Pharma has been perfecting," said Pamela Steele, M.D., M.P.H.

"I share Dr. Steele's viewpoint that we are at a turning point in the history of drug development. Personalized medicine could be used to optimize cancer treatment for everyone, including currently underserved populations. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Steele to the Flow Pharma Board of Directors. She brings extensive clinical trial experience as well as expertise in medicine, health care delivery and public policy. We look forward to working with her as she helps guide the Company as we continue to move forward," said Flow Pharma CEO, Reid Rubsamen, M.D.

Dr. Steele joins Flow Pharma Directors Dr. Steven Farr, CEO Zogenix (ZGNX), Jack Lloyd, co-founder of Nellcor, now part of Medtronic (MDT), Dr. Tikoes Blankenberg and Dr. Reid Rubsamen, Flow Pharma CEO.

About Flow Pharma

Flow Pharma, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area-based, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company using artificial intelligence to guide the selection of neoantigen peptide targets on cancer cells or virus-infected cells for attack by the patient's own, native immune system. These peptides can then be loaded into the FlowVax platform for administration by injection.

Flow Pharma, Inc. is preparing to test therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting neoantigens found in various cancers. Neoantigens are small peptide markers expressed on cancer cells as a result of a cancer-causing viral infection or mutation of the DNA in normal cells, agents that cause transformation into cancer cells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Flow Pharma, Inc. ("the Company"), future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this presentation other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Flow Pharma, Inc.

