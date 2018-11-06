Market Entrants Offering Digitized Mass Spectrometry Solutions Gain a Competitive Edge over Traditional Vendors

Pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries generate significant demand for advanced MS solutions, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The high resolution and sensitivity of tandem liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and time of flight (TOF) LC-MS are expanding the application scope of mass spectrometers. The most significant demand is concentrated in key end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage. Tightening government regulations regarding the materials that come into contact with food and MS's ability to identify and quantify unique proteins from a wide range of samples have made it a vital tool in proteomics analysis and food testing.

"Novel technologies such as portable systems and customized MS solutions with digitization features such as cloud connectivity, augmented reality, and predictive maintenance are expected to find enthusiastic adoption among next-generation companies," said Sharmila Annaswamy,SeniorResearch Analyst, Measurement & Instrumentation at Frost & Sullivan. "MS vendors offering low-cost, highly efficient, and easy-to-use online mass spectrometers that are powered by Industry 4.0 will experience a huge jump in market shares."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Mass Spectrometry Market, Forecast to 2024, identifies the key drivers, restraints, and trends prevailing in the MS market. It examines the importance and role of MS in the manufacturing and process industries as well as maps the competitor landscape. The market has been segmented by process and lab applications. Key end users such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, industrials, and applied sciences have been included in this research.

"Meanwhile, there has been a surge in demand for quality MS solutions from the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific due to infrastructure growth and rising focus on staff safety," noted Annaswamy. "The expansion of the distributor network and technologically competitive products tailored for new applications will be among the key influencers of the global mass spectrometer market in the future."

Vendors looking for long-term success need to respond to the following growth opportunities:

With the rise of Big Data analytics and cloud storage, vendors can create and embed sensors and Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) algorithms into MS processing units. They could also create cloud storage functions to update test result data and relay the information to handheld devices.

Industries need mass spectrometers with reduced physical footprint and improved sensitivity, robustness, and resolution.

Higher prospects of collaboration between the key market participants and startups offering innovative solutions.

Global Mass Spectrometry Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Test & Measurement Growth Partnership Service program.

Global Mass Spectrometry Market, Forecast to 2024

K2CF-30

