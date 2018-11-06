Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2018) - Pegmatis, a rapidly expanding product design and engineering company, is delighted to have been selected as part of the Canadian Trade Mission at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas NV., January 8-11 2019. An established Canadian leader in this fast growing, highly competitive sector, Burlington-based Pegmatis, founded in 2016, has built a reputation for delivering unique, high-performance product solutions in demanding form factors.

"This is the right time for Pegmatis to move into international markets, and CES is the first step. Canada's global profile as a hot technology centre and investment in the advanced manufacturing supercluster aligns well with Pegmatis' expertise bringing quality advanced consumer electronics products from concept to scale. There's an explosion in increasingly sophisticated consumer electronic products. We think there's a great opportunity for us - and the country - to establish ourselves as leaders," says Gary Puppa, Director of Business Development.

"We'll be talking to industry, competitors - getting a feel for where the industry is going and ensuring we stay at the bleeding edge. There's momentous change afoot, and Canada is in the midst of renaissance. This country's technology is second to none; its appetite for innovation is immense. We want the world to know it, and we want Pegmatis to be a big part of Canada's innovation story."

Visit Pegmatis at the Canadian Pavilion (#1021) during CES or connect with us to learn more about the products we're building and how we can help bring your vision to life.

About CES

CES is the world's largest trade show for the business of consumer technologies and next-generation innovations. Taking place in Las Vegas NV., annually, CES attracts aver 170,000 attendees and 3,900 exhibiting companies from 150 countries.

About Pegmatis

Pegmatis delivers comprehensive product design and engineering services for embedded device platforms, Internet of Things, mobile, cloud and web. Hardware, software, firmware and strategic consulting: Pegmatis thrives on challenging projects that demand imagination, technical dexterity and a relentless commitment to excellence. Pegmatis' work can be found in the products of start ups and Fortune 500 companies alike. Founded in 2016 and based in Burlington, Ontario, Pegmatis is an emerging force in Canada's technology community.

