Digital Defense, Inc. Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Cloud-based Vulnerability Management System, Frontline VM

Digital Defense's personalized service and affordability enhance customers' service experience

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Frost & Sullivan's 2018 analysis of the global vulnerability management (VM) market, Digital Defense is recognized for its Global Customer Value Leadership. Justifying this recognition is Digital Defense's embrace of the cloud service delivery model and its product design that addresses the operational constraints and business needs of small, mid-sized, and distributed businesses. With its Frontline VM system, this is offered as a cloud service from its Frontline.Cloud Platform, Digital Defense customers can rapidly establish service, design and execute vulnerability scans, and scale to additional nodes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778865/Digital_Defense_Award.jpg

"The Frontline.Cloud Platform hosts Digital Defense's entire product portfolio; the most recent addition being Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS)," said Michael Suby, Stratecast VP of Research, Frost & Sullivan. "Not only does Frontline WAS capture the easy-to-use, customization, and expert servicing attributes present in Frontline VM, it also adapts to serve customers' evolving web application security needs."

Some of the most significant factors that set Frontline VM apart from its peers include:

Efficiency : Frontline VM reuses data captured by Digital Defense's patented scan engine, thereby eliminating redundant re-entries and potential data entry errors.

: Frontline VM reuses data captured by Digital Defense's patented scan engine, thereby eliminating redundant re-entries and potential data entry errors. Consistency : Asset IP addresses can change over time and, with change, breaks the linkage between past and current scans. Frontline VM fingerprints each asset so it can be tracked independent of the IP address, even if the asset is re-purposed.

: Asset IP addresses can change over time and, with change, breaks the linkage between past and current scans. Frontline VM fingerprints each asset so it can be tracked independent of the IP address, even if the asset is re-purposed. Operational Convenience : Digital Defense packs multiple vulnerability checks into a single scan so that customers can gather more scanning insights with less operational interference.

: Digital Defense packs multiple vulnerability checks into a single scan so that customers can gather more scanning insights with less operational interference. Accuracy: Digital Defense has among the lowest rates of false positives in the VM market.

"While cloud-based solutions are typically modelled for self-service, Digital Defense goes one step further and provides customers with direct-from-the-provider personalized service," noted Suby. "For Digital Defense customers, this is a very appealing and affordable solution alternative. In comparison to other VM offerings, a customer Frost & Sullivan interviewed stated Frontline VM was nearly 30 percent less in cost. Additionally, Frontline VM's consistency in uncovering critical vulnerabilities and low incremental cost for increasing scanning frequency are also appealing to customers. Collectively, these service and product attributes position Digital Defense for future customer growth."

Periodically Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers receive in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting customer value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Digital Defense

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense's innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS) and Frontline Pen Test, while SecurED, the company's security awareness training, promotes employees' security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products are underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support.

Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn, or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

F: 210.348.1003

E: estefany.ariza@frost.com