SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Sodium Phosphate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005420/en/

Global Sodium Phosphate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This procurement intelligence report is built on insights gained from in-depth primary and secondary research of the sodium phosphate market. This report analyzes the growth drivers and barriers that must be considered by both the buyers and the suppliers who seek to sustain profitability in the market for a long term. According to this procurement market research report, while increasing instances of health hazards have resulted in the ban of sodium phosphate-composed detergents and cleaners, increasing adoption of this category across the personal care sector will continue contributing to the category's growth. Request a free Sample Report to know more about factors that are influencing the overall cost structure of this market.

"An appropriate assessment of the total cost of production incurred by the suppliers is crucial in guiding the buyers to devise a cost-effective procurement strategy. Hence, we advise the buyers to implement clean-sheet-based cost models to evaluate the supplier's possible production costs based on plant technology, scale, and utilization, and energy, labor, and local raw material costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Based on the nature of demand and supply of sodium phosphate, this procurement report has identified potential regions for market expansion. Real-time tracking of the market performance of this category has helped our procurement experts to identify the cost and volume drivers that have been influencing the market in specific regions. Buy the full report to get access to such meaningful insights on the sodium phosphate market.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge highlight the following KPIs that have been tried and tested by the leading brands in the sodium phosphate market to attain an optimal procurement strategy and ensure business continuity:

Category managers should adopt tools such as spend analytics to rationalize their supply base, as buyers have contracts with multiple suppliers to fulfill their category requirements.

Engage with suppliers located in multiple geographies

Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized information! Get in touch

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Sodium phosphate market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Ferric Chloride Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Citric Acid Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005420/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us