Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will present several posters at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Europe 2018 annual meeting taking place November 10-14, 2018 at the International Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain. Presentations highlight recent and emerging trends in the life sciences industry in areas including the risks and benefits of low pricing strategies, the impact of clinical trial design on market adoption, and access strategies and considerations for curative cell and gene therapies.

"The life sciences specialists at CRA are continually monitoring and analyzing the most recent data and trends affecting the sector as part of our commitment to helping our clients address the issues that affect their operations both regionally and globally," said CRA Vice President, Joanne Clark. "Both the breadth and depth of our presentations at ISPOR Europe this year are a reflection of our ability to offer an insider's perspective on issues related to pricing, access, drug development and commercialization, and many other areas."

Leaders from the CRA Life Sciences Practice will present the following posters in the Exhibit Poster Hall during the ISPOR Europe meeting:

Monday, November 12, 2018

Title: Impact of Outcome Based Annuities on Small Biotech Companies

Authors: Joseph Nevins with Walter Colasante and Luka Jelcic

Research Poster Presentations: Session I

PCP: Conceptual Papers

Display Hours: 8:45 am to 1:45 pm CEST

Title: The Quantity and Quality of Evidence Supporting European Marketing Authorization of Orphan Drugs: Comparison of Rare Oncology versus Rare Disease

Author: Steven Kelly

Research Poster Presentations: Session I

PSY: Systemic Disorders/Conditions

Display Hours: 8:45 am to 1:45 pm CEST

Title: UK Health Technology Assessment of Orphan Drugs for Rare Oncology versus Rare Disease: Does Orphan Designation Make any Difference in HTA Process?

Author: Steven Kelly

Research Poster Presentations: Session I

PSY: Systemic Disorders/Conditions

Display Hours: 8:45 am to 1:45 pm CEST

Title: Is Adopting a Low Price Strategy to Gain Market Access Compatible with a Viable Gene/Cell Therapy Business?

Author: Walter Colasante

Research Poster Presentations: Session I

PMU: Multiple Diseases

Display Hours: 8:45 am to 1:45 pm CEST

Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Title: Are Traditional Managed Entry Agreements Suitable for Potentially, Curative Gene/Cell Therapies?

Author: Walter Colasante

Research Poster Presentations: Session III

PHP: Health Care Use Policy Studies

Display Hours: 8:45 am to 1:30 pm CEST

Title: G-BA Conditional Approvals in the AMNOG Procedure: Impact on HTA Outcomes and Price

Authors: Justus Dehnen with Dennis Petry, Fabian Kruse, and Jakob Bercher

Research Poster Presentations: Session III

PHP: Health Care Use Policy Studies

Display Hours: 8:45 am to 1:30 pm CEST

Title: Impact of the Clinical Trial Design Strategy on Product Market Uptake and Overall Commercial Success

Authors: Leanne Finch with Carla Fisher, Zlatina Dobreva, Jingyi Huang, and Hannah Armstrong

Research Poster Presentations: Session IV

PRM: Research on Methods

Display Hours: 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm CEST

About CRA's Life Sciences Practice

The CRA Life Sciences Practice works with leading biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies; law firms; regulatory agencies; and national and international industry associations. We provide the analytical expertise and industry experience needed to address our clients' toughest issues. We have a reputation for rigorous and innovative analysis, careful attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively as part of a wider team of advisers.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

