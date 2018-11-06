Industrial Hemp Floodgates Open as CBD Demand Grows

NEW YORK, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The growing popularity of cannabidiol (CBD), a powerful but nonpsychoactive cannabinoid found in plants of the cannabis family such as industrial hemp, has a lot to do with consumer experience roundly validating the increasingly body of scientific evidence for CBD's therapeutic value.

CBD demand is increasing rapidly as consumers run ahead of the studies.

Branding is key to capturing market share while formulation quality drives consumer loyalty.

The global potential for the CBD market is immense and largely untapped.

Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC:MCOA) (MCOA Profile) has taken several key steps to set itself up as a power player in the burgeoning CBD space, acting as a cultivation site landlord while also developing revolutionary products containing proprietary CBD compounds via its wholly owned subsidiary, hempSMART. CV Sciences Inc. (OTC:CVSI) just introduced PlusCBD Oil Gummies at the Natural Product Expo East 2018. Los Angeles-based MedMen (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) just signed a $33 million deal to acquire Kannaboost Technology Inc. and CSI Solutions LLC, collectively known as Level Up, an Arizona-based vertically integrated marijuana firm. OrganiGram (TSX-V: OGI) (OTC:OGRMF) has just has signed a supply agreement with BC Liquor Distribution Branch, the sole, wholesale distributor of nonmedical cannabis for British Canada.

And symbolic of its presence in the cannabis market, Aphria (NYSE:APHA) (TSX:APH) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last week.

CBD Already Hot and Getting Hotter

No doubt about it, the CBD market is hot right now. With analyst projections ranging from $2.1 billion to $3 billion within the next three to four years, historic change in the form of a 2018 U.S. Farm Bill that could make CBD and industrial hemp legal nationwide might send the market into hyperdrive.

Diverse Approach Focused on Legal Market

Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC:MCOA) has constructed a business model around the immense potential of the industrial hemp-based CBD market and just recently applied for an uplisting to the OTCQB in conjunction with an S-1 filing and anticipated access to a $10 million line of equity financing. The company also tapped former Price Waterhouse and Deloitte & Touche man Jesus Quintero for its CFO job, where his extensive public company reporting and SEC/SOX compliance experience should help expedite matters handily.

The success of the company's hempSMART line comes from its innovative products, such as HempSMART Brain, a unique formulation of Ayurvedic herbs and botanical compounds with premium CBD designed to enhance brain function. The company's success also stems from its affiliate marketing program, which allows people to earn income via commissions and bonuses, assisted by a sophisticated networking architecture that was engineered to maximize customer loyalty and market penetration.

Global Potential, Next Level Moves

MCOA has even tapped 35-year direct sales industry veteran Ian Harvey to spearhead hempSMART's upcoming international product launch starting in Europe at the outset of 2019. As the company's global sales director, Harvey will seek to deliver the same kind of success with the hempSMART network marketing program as was demonstrated throughout his career in the direct sales industry.

Recently the first of many regional events to be held across the country took place, and the hempSMART South West Regional Event showcases how quickly MCOA has built up its CBD product brand and leveraged its advanced affiliate marketing platform to harness the might of the $189.6 billion direct sales industry.While the company is busy breaking new ground at the forefront of direct sales and CBD, MCOA continues to advance its property interests as well and is focused on leasing turnkey facilities to sector operators in appropriate states and jurisdictions. The latest news from the company's CBD hemp farming joint venture in New Brunswick, Canada, with Global Hemp Group Inc. demonstrated the ingenuity of MCOA's farming group. An OXBO bean harvester was used at the New Brunswick project to maximize target yields of the parts of the plant with the highest CBD concentrations, despite unusually difficult crop conditions created by this year's drought.

Just the Beginning of the Property Leasing Ladder

At the partnership's Covered Bridge Acres joint venture in Scio, Oregon, work is proceeding apace of expectations. The facility will comprise when completed, some 19,000 square feet of greenhouses for year-round production, paired up with traditional outdoor orchard-style cultivation on the remaining square footage of the 109-acre site. MCOA plans to continue to expand its property footprint in both the United States and Canada as the overall cannabis industry heats up. The company may hold an ace up its sleeve in the form of a close working relationship with British Columbia-based Global Hemp Group. Both companies share a common vision about the disruptive potential of industrial hemp, particularly as evinced by the growing popularity of CBD.

And while many in the mainstream media may still be skeptical about what consumers seem to be discovering firsthand about CBD's health benefits, a growing body of scientific data appears to back up popular sentiment. Research regarding the ability of cannabinoids such as CBD to regulate homeostasis by impacting the body's endocannabinoid receptors found throughout nearly every tissue system suggests that consumers are not just experiencing some kind of placebo effect.

Two-Pronged Solution to Soaring Demand

MCOA has put together a noteworthy approach to the overall space, emphasizing immediate access to legal areas of the market. On one hand, Marijuana Company of America has a dynamic affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products. In addition, the company has put together a growing property-based presence that looks to increasingly benefit its hempSMART brand's performance metrics. CBD continues to be costly to produce, and the demand for cultivation sites will likely continue to increase proportionally.

A preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoids, CV Sciences Inc. (OTC:CVSI) added to its leading brand, PlusCBD Oil, with the release of its gummy product. CV Sciences operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD, and a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products.

By acquiring control of Level Up, MedMen (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) gains access to two vertically integrated operations in Arizona, which include retail locations in Scottsdale and Tempe, as well as 25,000 square feet of cultivation and production capacity in Tempe and Phoenix, and a stake in the top-selling K.I.N.D. Concentrates ("K.I.N.D.") brand, which is currently distributed in more than 90 percent of Arizona dispensaries. The acquisition strengthens MedMen's presence in one of the top cannabis markets in the United States.

A leading licensed producer of cannabis for the medical and adult-use recreational markets, OrganiGram (TSXV: OGI) (OTCQX: OGRMF) has now secured cannabis distribution agreements in eight of ten provinces in Canada. Organigram also recently signed an agreement with to acquire 8,333 common shares of Alpha-Cannabis Germany, representing a 25% stake in ACG's capital. ACG has been preparing the development and production of further cannabis-based products for the swiftly growing German and European markets.

In addition to uplisting on the NYSE, Aphria (NYSE:APHA) (TSX: APH) recently closed acquisitions of assets in Latin America and the Caribbean from Scythian Bioscences. As a result of the transaction, Aphria has solidified an important foothold in Latin America and the Caribbean by acquiring industry-leading cannabis-related companies in Colombia, Argentina and Jamaica as well as a right of first offer and refusal to a majority interest in a Brazilian entity seeking a cannabis cultivation and sales license.

CBD is quickly establishing itself as the darling of the booming cannabis industry. Investors will want to keep a close eye on companies such as MCOA that are able to operate within the sizeable, already-legal portions of the overall cannabis market and that have a specific emphasis on products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp. However, the entire cannabinoid market is worth examining in greater detail, while those companies with unique advantages deserve special attention, as they could be tomorrow's brightest stars and richest buyouts.

