

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report is the major focus on Tuesday. Earnings reports continues to influence investor sentiments. Voting for the U.S. mid-term election are on.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading in the red.



Wall Street might open lower as suggested by earlier trends on U.S. Future Index.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 35.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were dwon 16.75 points.



U.S. Stocks closed the day mixed. Nasdaq closed down 28.14 points or 0.4 percent at 7,328.85. The Dow advanced 190.87 points or 0.8 percent to 25,461.70 and the S&P 500 climbed 15.25 points or 0.6 percent to 2,738.31.



On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. The prior week's store sales were 5.9 percent.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 7.110 million, compared to 7.136 million last month.



10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. reported a profit for the third quarter that more than doubled from last year, reflecting higher revenues and fewer charges compared to last year. In addition, the company raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018.



Eli Lilly's income for the third quarter rose to $1.15 billion or $1.12 per share from $555.6 million or $0.53 per share in the year-ago period. The latest quarter's results include asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $83.3 million, compared to $406.5 million in the previous-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.39 per share.



Revenue grew 7 percent to $6.06 billion from $5.66 billion last year, driven primarily by increased demand for new medicines. Wall Street expected revenues of $6.05 billion for the quarter.



Asian markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday. Markets in China edged lower, with software and telecom sections seeing some notable declines. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.23%.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng moved up by about 0.72% to end at 26,120.96.



The Japanese market moved up, with its benchmark Nikkei 225 rising about 1.05%.



The Australian market ended notably higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed up 57.10 points, or nearly 1%, to 5,875.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 53.90 points, or 0.91%, to 5,958.70.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 19.25 points or 0.17 percent. The German DAX is loosing 19.25 points or 0.19 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 61.84 points or 0.87 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 26.17 points or 0.29 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.40 percent.



