OPENSTACK SUMMIT - Quobyte Inc., a leading developer of modern storage system software, announced today that Actapio, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Yahoo Japan Corporation (hereafter "Yahoo! JAPAN") has selected Quobyte to provide the storage platform for its data centers. Quobyte's Data Center File System provides Yahoo! JAPAN/Actapio with a massively scalable and fault-tolerant storage infrastructure that meets the needs of the Internet giant as it increases its focus on application development and operation.

As Yahoo! JAPAN evolves from a "smartphone company" to a "data company," it was challenged to expand its capabilities to leverage vast data stores, including demographic, psychographic, e-commerce, real-time search, and web browsing.

Quobyte's Data Center File System provides a back end for Yahoo! JAPAN's private cloud, built with OpenStack and Kubernetes containerized infrastructure.

Quobyte is a parallel file system and allows linear scaling and operational efficiency even as the environment grows. Its unified storage allows block and file protocols to coexist as Yahoo! JAPAN provides block/file storage to the VMs via OpenStack Cinder/Manila with the VM live migration by the cinder volume boot, and persistent storage to containers. With Quobyte storage, data is "untrapped" from VMs.

"With the Quobyte Data Center File System we can use the all-flash hardware of our choice and are able to achieve the maximum performance of the drives and networking," said Yusuke Sato, Yahoo! JAPAN. "And the scalable fault tolerance gives us the confidence we need to run as a scalable infrastructure."

"Yahoo! JAPAN is building a state-of-the art platform for their applications and private cloud, and it's a privilege to work with them to support this compelling use case for seamlessly integrating OpenStack and Kubernetes," said Bjoern Kolbeck, Quobyte co-founder and CEO. "Deployments like these, which were theoretically impossible just a few years ago, are now increasingly common as next-generation data centers choose Quobyte for hyper-scalable, flexible, future-proof storage at a sustainable cost."

Locating its data centers in the U.S. pays dividends in addition to greater performance and processing muscle: it reduces electricity costs to around one-sixth of what Actapio would pay to run these operations in Japan.

Yahoo! JAPAN will present at OpenStack Summit Berlin their deployment of OpenStack with Quobyte. This session takes place on Wednesday, November 14 at 11:50 am CET. More details may be found here: https://www.openstack.org/summit/berlin-2018/summit-schedule/events/22883/supporting-90-million-devices-a-day-is-just-the-beginning

Follow Quobyte

https://www.twitter.com/quobyte

https://www.linkedin.com/company/quobyte

https://www.facebook.com/quobyte

About Quobyte

Building on a decade of research and experience with the open-source distributed file system XtreemFS and from working on Google's infrastructure, Quobyte delivers on the promise of software defined storage for the world's most demanding application environments including High Performance Computing (HPC), Media Entertainment (M&E), Life Sciences, Financial Services, and Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Quobyte uniquely leverages hyperscaler parallel distributed file system technologies to unify file, block, and object storage. This allows customers to easily replace storage silos with a single, scalable storage system significantly saving manpower, money, and time spent on storage management. Quobyte allows companies to scale storage capacity and performance linearly on commodity hardware while eliminating the need to expand administrative staff through the software's ability to self-monitor, self-maintain, and self-heal. Please visit www.quobyte.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005210/en/

Contacts:

Quobyte Inc.

Victoria Koepnick, 650-564-3111

victoria@quobyte.com