GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day November 29-30, 2018

Please find attached the invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day on November 29-30, 2018, in London.

Due to a limited number of places, we kindly ask you to register your interest by November 16 through the following link, www.hydro.com/cmd. We will confirm your participation shortly thereafter.

Best regards,
Investor Relations in Hydro

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Attachment

  • CMD invitation 2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/9b2c5bba-4f04-4a72-bf14-dea859a72bea)

