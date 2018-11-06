Trimb Acquires a Portfolio of Skin Care Brands in Northern Europe

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trimb Healthcare AB ("Trimb") has entered into a definitive agreement with CCS Healthcare Nordic AB ("CCS") to acquire their portfolio of skin care products in Sweden, Norway and the UK ("CCS Skincare Brands"). The portfolio includes several well-established and highly recognized brands, including CCS Swedish Formula, Indy Beauty[1], Oliva, Bamse[2], and exclusive rights to DAX and Antibac in the consumer sales channel in Sweden. The CCS Skincare Brands' sales and marketing organization in Stockholm will transfer to Trimb as part of the transaction. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in January 2019.

Magnus Nylén, CEO of Trimb said, "The CCS Skincare Brands have strong strategic fit with Trimb and will significantly strengthen our position in Sweden. We see meaningful marketing synergies within our core categories of skin care and foot care. CCS has built a strong foothold for their products and it is with great pride that we welcome these well-known brands to Trimb."

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Nylén, CEO Trimb

Email: magnus.nylen@trimb.se Phone: +46-70-514-84-94



Anders Larnholt, VP M&A Trimb Email: anders.larnholt@trimb.se

Phone: +46-76-677-64-95



About Trimb Healthcare AB

Trimb is a rapidly growing OTC and consumer healthcare company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's experience and competencies span across all regulatory classes and most therapy fields relevant to consumer healthcare. Trimb's products are sold in more than 50 countries and the company has its own go-to-market organization in northern Europe. (www.trimb.com)

[1] Including a strategic collaboration with Sweden's leading influencer Therese Lindgren

[2] Trimb's rights to Bamse are limited to certain countries and indications

