Storage Forecasting applies machine learning to provide storage capacity forecasts, helping data pros prevent downtime from over-capacity systems

SentryOne launched Storage Forecasting, a new capability in SentryOne 18.5 that uses predictive analytics to help data professionals and IT managers proactively address the problem of over-capacity disk storage space, which can potentially bring servers down and halt business operations.

Storage Forecasting applies machine learning algorithms to produce daily usage forecasts for all storage volumes across servers, enabling data professionals to proactively manage compute resources. The introduction of Storage Forecasting positions SentryOne as a notable contributor to AIOps management, particularly for use cases involving capacity planning, resource utilization, and storage management.

"It's not easy for DBAs and IT managers to track disk usage across servers in an environment," said Steve Wright, SentryOne Director of Advanced Analytics. "Storage Forecasting uses machine learning to analyze workloads, fine-tune disk capacity forecasts, and provide intelligent reporting that can help prevent system downtime."

Storage Forecasting is the first data performance management feature from SentryOne that incorporates advanced predictive analytics to help data professionals proactively optimize their environments to meet business demands.

"Using machine learning to forecast storage capacity was an obvious opportunity to help solve a common problem for organizations with expanding data estates," said Jason Hall, SentryOne VP of Product. "Storage Forecasting was a clear starting point when we considered how to apply our expertise in predictive analytics to solving some of the most challenging data performance management problems."

Greg Gonzalez, SentryOne CTO, said, "Our data science team has built a remarkable system utilizing adaptive ensemble modeling to deliver significantly higher accuracy than is possible with other forecasting solutions. For the data professional, this means better storage decisions with less effort."

Mike Swindle, manager of SQL Database Administration at Regions Financial in Hoover, AL, said that he sees a "huge value" in using SentryOne Storage Forecasting along with other key performance indicators. "This will provide the potential for us to be proactive outside of just a threshold or problem alert," Swindle said.

In addition to Storage Forecasting, SentryOne 18.5 includes new capabilities for managing memory limits and using queries to trigger responses to specific conditions in SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS). For more information about SentryOne Storage Forecasting, visit www.sentryone.com/storage-forecasting.

About SentryOne

SentryOne empowers Microsoft data professionals to build, test, document, and monitor SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We help companies accelerate performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our team includes more than 160 employees located in Charlotte, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Salem, NH, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com.

