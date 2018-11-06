Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider focused on leveraging the true potential of businesses and embracing new models and ideas, is proud to announce the launch of its new service portfolio on market research services

Market research services allows businesses across all industries to gain predictive insights on various market aspects and analyze them to formulate effective marketing strategies. The relevance of market research in discovering influential information to undertake compelling and forceful marketing campaigns cannot be overruled. Infiniti Research's market research services help companies in analyzing the feasibility of new businesses, analyzing the customers' behavior, monitoring the ongoing market trends, determining product placement, observing the competition, developing competitive strategies, and determining promotional strategies.

Our service portfolio for market research includes:

Market sizing forecasting

To help organizations who are looking to expand within existing markets or launching new services or products, we offer actionable market insights in the form of market sizing solutions. Our market research services help businesses to top the market by analyzing factors such as sales volume, the potential number of customers, and sales revenues.

Market trackers, newsletters, and sales battle cards

Precisely estimating the market size, forecasts, and vendors for products and services all around the world plays an important role in planning and business management. Our proprietary tools and market trackers help in leveraging such data for your business' benefit.

Industry best practices assessment

Leveraging new business processes, organizational approaches, and technologies have become a pre-requisite for companies. So, it becomes essential for companies to leverage solutions such as industry best practices assessment to benchmark and implement the best practices for product development. The solutions offered by Infiniti, help businesses in improving time to market, reducing costs, and responding appropriately to the new product or service launches.

With the changing market dynamics, it has become imperative for companies to leverage the real power of market research. Qualitative and quantitative market research solutions help businesses in augmenting sales by targeting the right audience. Additionally, they also boost the revenues for organizations.

"More than 80% of the products launched in the market fail to make an impression despite spending significant resources. At Infiniti, we analyze the complete product development lifecycle, trade-offs, and offer insights on product-specific revenues to help businesses in boosting their value proposition," says Abhishek Kumar, Market Intelligence Head at Infiniti Research.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

