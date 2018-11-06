CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström: Our Transformation Strategy Continues to Deliver Sustainable Profitable Growth

HELSINKI, Nov 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Capital Markets Day takes place in Helsinki on Wednesday 7 November. The theme of the day is "Creating value in the bioeconomy".

"I am pleased how Stora Enso demonstrates ability to create value in the bioeconomy and successfully delivers sustainable profitable growth. We are perfectly positioned to benefit from the global megatrends, as we see many new opportunities for our renewable products to replace fossil-based materials," says CEO Karl-Henrik Sundström.

During the day, Stora Enso will present its strategy and all five business divisions.

Capital expenditure for 2019

Stora Enso maintains its capital expenditure (excluding investments to biological assets) at the level of depreciation. In 2019, the estimated capital expenditure will be EUR 550-600 million, including EUR 100 million for biological assets. The forecasted annual depreciation is EUR 490-510 million and operational decrease in the value of biological assets EUR 50-70 million. Capital expenditure amounts do not include potential acquisitions or divestments and are excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases.

Capital Markets Day webcast

Stora Enso's Capital Markets Day takes place in Helsinki tomorrow. You are welcome to follow the presentations focusing on an update on Stora Enso's strategy, including an in-depth review of all of our business divisions, in a live webcast starting at 11.00 Finnish time (10.00 CET, 9.00 UK time) at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2bpssr47

For further information, please contact:

Ulla Paajanen, SVP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 10 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

