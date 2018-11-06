Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2018) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF)("BeWhere" or the "Company") an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) asset tracking solutions provider, is pleased to announce the availability of its Mobile-IoT ("M-IoT") solution on Bell's LTE-M network through SecureQuip Systems, a leading provider of asset tracking services.

SecureQuip Systems Ltd. has an expanding base of over 450 companies including two of the top five construction companies in Canada. SecureQuip is a premier supplier of GPS fleet efficiency systems and theft recovery services to individuals, commercial transport, construction and rental companies in Canada and has chosen BeWhere to enhance its ability to meet the needs of its customers.

SecureQuip is offering BeWhere M-IoT solutions to their clients with a number of implementations initiated across Canada.

"SecureQuip is a leader in providing asset tracking and anti-theft solutions to the construction, transportation and consumer markets in Canada and represents the ideal technology and distribution partner with specific market expertise" said Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere. "We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship with SecureQuip in bringing sophisticated, low cost solutions to a large unaddressed vertical."

SecureQuip CEO Kenneth Bilton said, "BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge; using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) these new IoT devices bring a range of options and flexibility for our clients across Canada." Mr Bilton continued, "We will be able to expand our market and many of our existing customers will be able to use the features and flexibility of BeWhere products to fill their requirements not currently filled by other systems. The BeWhere robust hardware and intuitive backend system will be a natural addition to ours and our customers systems."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

BeWhere sells its products through a worldwide network of distribution and technology companies. BeWhere has secured distribution agreements and technology partnerships with a large roster of companies including major telecommunications providers, leading vehicle telematics providers and logistic and supply chain management solution providers.

About SecureQuip Systems Ltd.

SecureQuip is a leading provider of embedded positioning and wireless communication solutions for consumers, commercial and automotive markets. With over 20 years experience in radio frequency, risk management, wireless platforms, shrinkage and fraud, we're a leading solution provider for counter measures, covert surveillance, location-based services and tracking solutions. Our open approach allows for unique applications with best-in-class technology and expertise to ensure a robust and reliable solution.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BeWhere Inc. Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth

1-844-229-4373 x 107

mberry@bewhere.com

