Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2018) - Radial Research Corp. (CSE: RAD) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The technology company develops online and download technologies and services, including software, websites and smartphone applications.

The company's initial focus is a language training smartphone application called "Movie Method". Movie Method uses teaching and memorization assistance techniques to help the user learn a foreign language. The app also introduces short media clips to teach and test recall for foreign language phrases.

The company feels this connects the user to both the phrase and the teaching experience in a way that simple pictures and diagrams cannot. Users can obtain a deeper appreciation for context, as well as connect with the lesson on an entertainment level. With some connection to the scene, through the story, actor, context or otherwise, the company believes users will be far more likely to continue with lessons. In addition, the Company suggests that the ability to recall certain learned phrases will be assisted by the users' connection to the scene, actor, or context.

Large components of Movie Method will initially be offered for use free of charge. Users, once properly signed up by disclosing certain demographic information, will be able to learn a single language, and will get access to up to five phrases, and five corresponding media clips, per day. However, to learn multiple languages, and to get access to more phrases per day, users will need to subscribe to an advanced account for which the company plans to charge a monthly subscription.

Management believes that Movie Method will be used by individuals interested in learning a foreign language and might also be used by government and learning institutions.

Through the development of Movie Method, the company has developed relationships with European and Eastern European software programming and development teams, which it believes will give it a competitive advantage with the ongoing development of Movie Method and allow it to develop and implement other apps and Internet-based services in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

The company raised gross proceeds of $500,000 from an IPO of 5 million shares priced at $0.10 per share. Chippingham Financial Group Ltd. acted as agent for the IPO.

