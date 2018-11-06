TrueCommerce Engage Point of Sale System Now Available in the Square App Marketplace

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 06, 2018. TrueCommerce Engage differentiates itself with specialty retailers such as wineries and breweries.

In a single order, consumers can both take product with them and request to ship some items. Additionally, if a merchant takes an online order and the consumer requests to pick up the order, TrueCommerce Engage facilitates that process elegantly. Developed as a single database omni-channel solution for merchants that sell both in-person and online, it offers special value for the organizations that have an array of different customer types such as wine or beer club members.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Square ecosystem," says Alex Gile, Senior Vice President, TrueCommerce Nexternal. "What we are offering is an iPad based Point of Sale application that allows merchants to capture orders that are collected in real time or shipped. Orders, or the line items of the orders that are shipped will reflect real time shipping and tax rates. This capability of Engage is unique and gives merchants a tremendous advantage. Square provides the most elegant method of facilitating in-person credit card processing and was a natural partner for us."

With TrueCommerce Engage, merchants can price products, set discounts, control product visibility, and set payment options depending on the customer type. The solution also offers a built-in loyalty program allowing customers to earn and redeem points both online and in-person.

TrueCommerce has proved itself under various e-commerce scenarios, especially with organizations focused on building customer loyalty.

According to Sara Gummere, co-owner of Transcendence Wines, the solution is "invaluable" to her business. "I couldn't operate without it," notes Ms. Gummere. "It's easy and we like using the iPad because people don't have to check out at a fixed location in our big tasting room, and we can capture visitors' contact information. Also I can look up my guests' club status and order history on the spot, so club pickups are a breeze."

TrueCommerce Engage is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management .

For more information, visit: https://www.nexternal.com/ipad-pos/truecommerce-engage.asp

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

